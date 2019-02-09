Services
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Laconia - Barbara R. Stepp, 66, died Thursday, February 7, 2019. She was formerly employed as an office manager with Arrow Construction.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Darlene Swartz Stepp.

Survivors include her sons, Charles Nance II (Jackie) and Steven Nance (Jennifer); her grandchildren, Kristina, Elizabeth, Steven, Jacob and Zacharie; her great grandchildren, Conner, Elliana, Aubrey, Elena and Cooper; her brothers, Donnie, Kevin and John; and her sister, Beverley.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 11, 2019, at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 12:00 - 6:00 p.m. Sunday and after 9:00 a.m. Monday.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to the or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 9, 2019
