Services
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara S. Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara S. Johnson Obituary
Barbara S. Johnson

Louisville - 73, passed away on March 26, 2019. She was a member of Taylortown AME Zion Church. She is survived by her daughter Sheree Powers; mother, Lou Ellis Scruggs; siblings, George Robert Scruggs, Gwendolyn Scruggs, William Henry Scruggs, and Earnest Scruggs, Jr.; grandchildren, Paige Mac Kenzie Bennett, Pearson Powers, and Thomas Bennett; and a host of other family and friends. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at her church, 10901 Ballardsville Road. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Taylortown AME Zion Church. Professional services by Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
Download Now