Barbara S. Johnson
Louisville - 73, passed away on March 26, 2019. She was a member of Taylortown AME Zion Church. She is survived by her daughter Sheree Powers; mother, Lou Ellis Scruggs; siblings, George Robert Scruggs, Gwendolyn Scruggs, William Henry Scruggs, and Earnest Scruggs, Jr.; grandchildren, Paige Mac Kenzie Bennett, Pearson Powers, and Thomas Bennett; and a host of other family and friends. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at her church, 10901 Ballardsville Road. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Taylortown AME Zion Church. Professional services by Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019