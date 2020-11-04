Barbara S. WhalenLouisville - Barbara S. Whalen, 69, loving wife to David Whalen, passed away on Tuesday November 3, 2020 at Norton Audubon Hospital. She was born to the late Edward and Mary (Law) Soards in Louisville on October 1, 1951.Barbara worked as the tax coordinator for Whayne Supply, which was a family affair, with a combined 110 years of service between herself, her father, husband and father-in-law.Besides her husband of 45 years she is survived by their sons, Keith (Jessica), and Kyle (Julie) along with grandchildren, Nathan, Levi, Madison, Atlas Whalen and sister-in-law Barbara Whalen.A gathering will be held Tuesday from 10:00 from 12:00 at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway.In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1201 Story Avenue, Suite 200, Louisville, Kentucky 40206 (800 344 4867)Due to Covid restrictions masks are required during the gathering and social distancing is expected.