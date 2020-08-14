1/1
Barbara S. Wright
Barbara S. Wright

Shepherdsville - Barbara S. Wright, 65, of Shepherdsville, returned to the Lord on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Baptist Health.

Barbara owned and operated the Shelter Insurance in Mt. Washington and Shepherdsville for 17 years. She was a proud member of the Bullitt County Women's Club and the Bullitt County Chamber of Commerce. Barbara was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Mt. Washington, serving in the Women's Prison Ministry and Baby Blessings.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie Berry (Joseph); and her father, Robert Webb.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 25 years, Jeff Wright; two daughters, Laura Polley (Nolan) and Jennifer Grant; two brothers, Terry (Shirley) and Timothy (Donna) Webb; her beloved grandchildren, Stephen Polley (Emilie), Shelbi Grant, Morgan Grant, Jeffrey Polley and River Polley; along with a great granddaughter, BonniReigh Grant.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church of Mt. Washington with burial to follow in the Mt. Washington Cemetery. Friends may visit from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home and after 9 a.m. Monday at the church.

Memorial gifts in Barbara's memory are suggested to the "Be the Match" (bethematch.org) or the American Cancer Society.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
AUG
17
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Mount Washington
AUG
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Mount Washington
Funeral services provided by
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
