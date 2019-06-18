|
|
Barbara Shrewsbury Hulsmeyer
Louisville - Barbara Shrewsbury Hulsmeyer, 79, passed away, Sunday, June 16, 2019 at her residence surrounded by family. She was born March 20, 1940 in Caneyville, Ky to the late Earl Ross and Mildred Roby Shrewsbury. She is also preceded in death by her husband, James.
Education was always very important to Barbara, whether it was educating others or furthering her own education. She received her Associate degree from St. Joseph's Infirmary School of Nursing, a BSN at Bellarmine University, a Masters degree in Nursing from the University of Kentucky, a PhD in Education from the University of Kentucky, and spent twenty three years as a Nursing Professor at Bellarmine University. After retirement, Barbara enjoyed playing bridge with her friends at the Louisville Bridge Center, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Teresa "Terri" Evrard (Joe), James "Jimmy" Hulsmeyer (Karen), grandchildren; Nathan, Ross, Sam, and Ty Evrard, Evan and Emma Hulsmeyer, sisters; Sharon Allen, Judy Sharer, and brothers, Bill, Mark, and Tim Shrewsbury.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, KY 40205. Funeral Mass will be 2 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Epiphany Catholic Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Rd, Louisville, KY 40223 with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Nursing Scholarship Fund at Bellarmine.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 18, 2019