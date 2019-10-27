Services
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, Inc.
200 Campbellsville Street
Columbia, KY 42728
(270) 384-2149
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, Inc.
200 Campbellsville Street
Columbia, KY 42728
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, Inc.
200 Campbellsville Street
Columbia, KY 42728
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, Inc.
200 Campbellsville Street
Columbia, KY 42728
Barbara Sneed


1943 - 2019
Barbara Sneed Obituary
Barbara Sneed

Louisville - Barbara W. Sneed (76) passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends after a long battle with cancer. She was born on September 9, 1943 to the late James Orville Richard and Myrtle Richard in Gradyville, KY in Adair County.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 57 years, James Arlis Sneed, daughter, Beckie Kistler (Gene), sons, James (Lisa Bell), and Tim (Kelli). She is also survived by three grandchildren on whom she doted, Leigh Ann Travis and Summer and Casey Sneed. She leaves behind sisters, Carolyn Highbaugh, Rachel Stinson, Jeannie Richard and brother, Larry Richard as well as several nieces and nephews. Barbara is also survived by Judy and Charles Higginbotham, her sister-in-law and brother-in-law who made her laugh like no one else.

Barbara was proud of her family and loved without measure. She also loved her church, the Highview Church of God, and her church family. She was known to all for her welcoming spirit, generous heart and loving nature. She loved to host holiday parties at her home and worked tirelessly to make sure everyone had a good time. She was an exceptional seamstress - winning several blue ribbons in the KY State Fair textile competitions - a wonderful cook and an enthusiastic gardener.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 28th, from 2:00 - 6:00 (central time) and on Tuesday, the 29th, from 9:00 - 11:00 (Central time) which will be followed by a celebration of her life beginning at 11:00 at the Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in Columbia, KY. The interment will be at Haven Hill Cemetery in Columbia, KY.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the , but if you truly want to honor Barbara, take time to share a special talent or a love for something with others. Barbara and her heart of gold will certainly live on from doing those things.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Oct. 27, 2019
