Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Triplett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Triplett


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Barbara Triplett Obituary
Barbara Triplett

Muldraugh - Barbara Triplett, 79, of Muldraugh, KY, passed away on Tuesday, December 3 She was born on June 2, 1940 in Breckenridge, Kentucky to John and Christine (Smiley) Robinson. She is preceded in death by her Parents, First Husband, Authur Lee Roberts, Second Husband, Sonny Triplett, and Daughter, Terry Brian, Barbara is survived by her, Sons, Michael (Michelle) Roberts, Stephen (Marcia) Roberts, Daughter, Owana Roberts, Sister, Charlotte Tucker, Brother, Norman (Marsha) Robinson. Barbara also leaves behind to cherish her memory 15 Grandchildren, 28 Great Grandchildren, and 1 Great Great Granddaughter, and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her Funeral Service will be at 6:00 pm on Sunday, at Newcomer Funeral Home Chapel
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
Download Now