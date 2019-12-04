|
|
Barbara Triplett
Muldraugh - Barbara Triplett, 79, of Muldraugh, KY, passed away on Tuesday, December 3 She was born on June 2, 1940 in Breckenridge, Kentucky to John and Christine (Smiley) Robinson. She is preceded in death by her Parents, First Husband, Authur Lee Roberts, Second Husband, Sonny Triplett, and Daughter, Terry Brian, Barbara is survived by her, Sons, Michael (Michelle) Roberts, Stephen (Marcia) Roberts, Daughter, Owana Roberts, Sister, Charlotte Tucker, Brother, Norman (Marsha) Robinson. Barbara also leaves behind to cherish her memory 15 Grandchildren, 28 Great Grandchildren, and 1 Great Great Granddaughter, and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her Funeral Service will be at 6:00 pm on Sunday, at Newcomer Funeral Home Chapel
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019