Barbara (Greenwell) TurnerLOUISVILLE - Barbara (Greenwell) Turner, 98, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 surrounded by her family.Barbara was a homemaker and was a member of Incarnation Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her parents, Rodney and Mary Rose Greenwell, nine siblings and loving husband, Billy A. Turner.Survived by her children, Jeanie Bronger (Frank), Joe Turner, Kathy Wolpert (John), Rebecca Turner (Charles Carter); eight grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren.Funeral Mass will be 10:00am Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Incarnation Catholic Church, 2229 Lower Hunters Trace with burial to follow Louisville Memorial Gardens West.Visitation will be Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 4:00-8:00pm at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway.