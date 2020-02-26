|
Barbara W. Downs
Bardstown - A Bardstown resident, Mrs. Barbara Downs age 91 passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Bardstown at her daughter's residence surrounded by loved ones.
She is survived by 4 daughters, Mary Alice (Tom) Zettel, Barbie (Michael) Bryant, Susan (Steven) Clark all of Louisville, Cece (Randy) Burba of Bardstown, 2 sons, Joey (Val) Downs and John (Lisa) Downs both of Bardstown, a sister, Chattie (George) Parrott of Lexington. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian burial will be 9:00am, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with Reverend Terry Bradshaw as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Joseph Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 3:00-8:00pm with evening prayers and from 8:00-8:30am Saturday at the Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, who is in charge of arrangements. The family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to The Healing Place, 1020 West Market St., Louisville, KY 40202.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020