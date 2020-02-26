Services
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
8:00 AM - 8:30 AM
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM
Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Downs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara W. Downs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara W. Downs Obituary
Barbara W. Downs

Bardstown - A Bardstown resident, Mrs. Barbara Downs age 91 passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Bardstown at her daughter's residence surrounded by loved ones.

She is survived by 4 daughters, Mary Alice (Tom) Zettel, Barbie (Michael) Bryant, Susan (Steven) Clark all of Louisville, Cece (Randy) Burba of Bardstown, 2 sons, Joey (Val) Downs and John (Lisa) Downs both of Bardstown, a sister, Chattie (George) Parrott of Lexington. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

Mass of Christian burial will be 9:00am, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with Reverend Terry Bradshaw as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Joseph Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 3:00-8:00pm with evening prayers and from 8:00-8:30am Saturday at the Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, who is in charge of arrangements. The family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to The Healing Place, 1020 West Market St., Louisville, KY 40202.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -