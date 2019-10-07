|
Barbara Whitehead
Louisville - Barbara Jean Peak Whitehead, 72, passed away peacefully at home, Sunday, October 6, 2019.
She was retired from Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and an active member of Little Mount Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, a loving grandma, sister, aunt and friend.
She is survived by her children, Stacey (Jack) McIntosh, and Roger (Wendy) Whitehead, nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; sister, Trish Katzman; brothers, Jim Peak, Ed Peak, and Chris Fain; and numerous nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Charles Whitehead; son, Charles "Bones" Whitehead Jr.; parents; brothers, Benny Peak and David Fain; and sisters, Janice Henderson, Margaret Thacker and Jan Badgett.
Visitation is 12-7pm Thursday and 10-12pm Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road. Funeral service is 12:00 PM Friday, in the chapel of the funeral home, with burial in Chenoweth Run Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be given to Little Mount Baptist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019