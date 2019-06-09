|
Barbara Williams Oliver
Louisville - Barbara Williams Oliver - 79, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 21, 2019, with her husband and children by her side. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents Charles Joseph and Adeline (Pat) Williams.
Survived by her husband of 59 years Marvin; children Karen (David), Stephen, John & Dianne (Phil); grandchildren Alex, Karmen, Noah, Sam, Ella, Ben, Ethan, Maxwell and Adeline as well as siblings David, Robert, Richard & Alice Carol.
She was a graduate of Shawnee High School and a longtime member of St Margaret Mary parish while also attending Epiphany Cathedral in Venice, FL. A long career of charitable and community work including the Director of the Office of Ecumenical Affairs for the Archdiocese of Louisville, President of Lakeside Seahawks Swim Team, Organ Donor awareness and education (TRIO, Second Chance, KODA, KY donor plate) and most recently the President of Spanish Lakes retirement community.
A memorial service is being planned for St Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 7318 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville, KY 40206 on June 15, 2019 from 9:00 - 10:00 AM with a memorial mass to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Second Chance at Life Team Kentucky, P. O. Box 21425, Louisville, Kentucky 40221.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 9, 2019