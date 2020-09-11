Barbie Ann BeckLouisville - Barbara Ann (Hardesty) Beck, 78, went to the Lord on September 10, 2020.She was a retired hairdresser for 35 years with 14 of them at Little Sisters Of The Poor, Outreach minister at St. Ann's Church, loving member of the Church Of Incarnation, and their Senior Club.She is loved by her family and friends.Preceded in death by parents, Thelma Flesch and Frank Hardesty; loving husband, "Junie" Louis Beck.She is survived by her daughter, DeAnna Brown (Paul); grandkids, Megan Brown (Cory), Josh, Grace, and Dalton; brothers, Bill Hibdon (Berry), Donald and Dennis Hardesty; two cats, Little Bits and Dixie; and a host of cousins; Judy, Linda, Cheryl, and Chuck, who were very special in her life.Special family and friends, Duc and Nhan Nguyen, Marie Lou & Tom Cissell.Barbie was full of life and devoted much of it to helping others, whether it was volunteering at the Candy House or ministering to the elderly. She enjoyed many hours as Miss Fannie The Clown bringing joy to the young and the elderly. Barbie loved playing cards and board games with her special friends and neighbors. She was a storyteller who remembered every detail, even the embarrassing ones.She loved dancing and performing with recent performances at Incarnation Church Talent Show. She never met a stranger and had a special ability to see the good in people. Her family and friends are what she lived for the most, but not forgetting her love for her cats."Be nice and smile. Know that I love you all." - Barbie