Deanna, I am so very sorry to hear about the passing of your mom. She was a beautiful, fun and caring person who touched so many lives throughout the years. I have many fond memories of her from when we were kids. I remember her getting us all dolled up for a dance recital one time and I felt so grown up with the makeup and hairstyles she did for us.
She always had a way of making us laugh and teasing us us if we had a crush on a boy. There are just too many memories to list. Although through the years we lost touch with each other, I would occasionally see her out somewhere and she was always as friendly and upbeat as ever. She truly had a sense of humor and a heart of gold. This world has lost a good soul. May the Lord wrap her in His loving arms and may you and your family find peace and comfort. God bless you all.
