Barbra Louise Gay Dawson
Louisville - Dawson, Barbara Louise Gay, 85, of Louisville died Wednesday January 15, 2020 at Hosparus Inpatient Unit of Louisville. She was a retired legal secretary and a member of First Virginia Avenue Missionary Baptist Church and the Louisville Urban League.
She is survived by a daughter Patricia A. Moorman; two sons Charles R. Moorman and William Alfred Moorman; 7 grandchildren 16 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild and a life long friend Dora Jean Malachi.
Her funeral service will be held Thursday January 23, 2020 at First Virginia Avenue Missionary Baptist Church 3601 Virginia Avenue, with burial in Green Meadows Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Thursday at the church.
Arrangements are by W. P. Porter Mortuary. Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020