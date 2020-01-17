Services
W. P. Porter Mortuary
2611 Virginia Ave
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 775-5555
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Virginia Avenue Missionary Baptist Church
3601 Virginia Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbra Dawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbra Louise Gay Dawson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbra Louise Gay Dawson Obituary
Barbra Louise Gay Dawson

Louisville - Dawson, Barbara Louise Gay, 85, of Louisville died Wednesday January 15, 2020 at Hosparus Inpatient Unit of Louisville. She was a retired legal secretary and a member of First Virginia Avenue Missionary Baptist Church and the Louisville Urban League.

She is survived by a daughter Patricia A. Moorman; two sons Charles R. Moorman and William Alfred Moorman; 7 grandchildren 16 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild and a life long friend Dora Jean Malachi.

Her funeral service will be held Thursday January 23, 2020 at First Virginia Avenue Missionary Baptist Church 3601 Virginia Avenue, with burial in Green Meadows Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Thursday at the church.

Arrangements are by W. P. Porter Mortuary. Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -