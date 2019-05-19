Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Graveside service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Cave Hill Cemetery
701 Baxter Avenue
Louisville, KY
Barend Roelofsen Obituary
Barend Roelofsen

Louisville - Barend Roelofsen, 93, passed away on April 23rd at Sunrise Senior Living.

He was born in Ede, Netherlands on March 28, 1926. The youngest of 8 siblings, he was orphaned at 13 years old. He wanted to come to the USA for the opportunity it would afford him and his family. He joined the Dutch Marines when the Netherlands was liberated in 1945 because they trained in the United States. After he became an American citizen, he served in the US Air Force during the Korean conflict. He worked as a mechanical engineer at the Armor and Engineer Board at Fort Knox.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Amparo.

He is survived by his daughters Cornelia Poston (Bob) and Brenda Brooks (Brian), as well as his grandchildren Bobby and Ava Poston and Gerrit, Amparo, and Oliver Brooks.

Even though he immigrated to the US, he never tired of sharing the wonders of the Netherlands, especially the food. He loved to translate De Telegraf to English for his girls to keep the family abreast of the happenings in his homeland.

We are so thankful to Community PCA and the caregivers on the memory care floor at Sunrise. They all provided such love to our Dad at the end of his life. We will miss his twinkling blue eyes and ready smile!

His graveside service will be at Cave Hill Cemetery on May 25th at 11 AM.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 19, 2019
