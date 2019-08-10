|
|
Barney E. Shirley
Louisville - Barney Edward Shirley , 75, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019.
He was born on July 29, 1944 in Louisville, Kentucky to William "Bud" and Mary Elizabeth Shirley. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his son, John Shirley.
Barney is survived by his son, Brian (Deborah) Shirley, daughters, Khristian Shirley, Kelly Shirley, and Stacie (Larry ) Robbinson, brother, Fustain (Dora) Shirley, sisters; Diana Shirley, and Sue Yates, brother, Charles Shirley, brother, Daryl Pervis, sister, Crystal (Chris) Jacobs; 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Memorial Service will be at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 10, 2019