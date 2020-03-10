|
Barry Dean Kelley
Paoli, IN - Barry Dean Kelley, 63 of Paoli, Indiana, passed away Thursday February 20, 2020 at the Paoli nursing home after an extended illness. He was born December 30, 1956.
He was preceded in death by his mother Mary Ann Grunden, and Aunt Susan Reid.
Barry was a graduate of Paoli High School, in which he participated in numerous campus organizations, as well as having leadership positions within the various classes. Upon graduation, he was employed by the French Lick Resort for a two-year period as a San Sou Chef, in which he was able to develop his culinary skills. He then returned to Paoli and was employed by Hoosier Hardware, in which he was well-known within his customer base as the "go to" person for help with their needs.
Barry's passion was his music, and he fulfilled this need by serving as lead guitarist on Friday nights in a group who had a standing gig at the Paoli Hotel on the town square. His other passion was skiing at Paoli Peaks when the conditions were favorable.
Those left to cherish his memory are his brother Gerald & Hazel Kelley of Paoli, Indiana and sister Margaret of Louisville, Kentucky.
His nieces and nephews; Millette, Joey, and Stephanie; and several cousins also survive Barry Dean Kelley.
Funeral services and visitation will be Tuesday February 25, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Dillman-Scott Funeral Home located at 226 W Campbell St Paoli, Indiana. Interment will follow in the Old Union Cemetery.
