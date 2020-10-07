Barry Dyer Alford
Louisville - 83, died peacefully at home on Sunday October 4, 2020, well-loved, he was surrounded by family and friends.
Barry was born in Washington DC on Dec 1, 1936 and is survived by daughters Julien (Curtis), Brooke, Marcy (Brett) and son Matthew (Diana) and six grandchildren.
As a young boy his mother was secretary to an ambassador and, as a result, he lived in South America and France, and spoke three languages.
Through his military step-father, who was an Olympic gold medal equestrian, he learned discipline and the benefits of hard work.
After attending West Point he went on to graduate from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Self-drive and leadership abilities lead him to build Alford Developments in Chattanooga, Tennessee, a successful development corporation that created multiple vibrant shopping centers throughout the eastern United States.
Barry's passion for flying gave him an aerial view of the world that contributed to his success in land development. His drive in life led him to fulfill his dream of flying his own airplanes. He eventually acquired an MU-2 and Russian fighter L-39. In his later years he loved spending time at his Florida Boathouse with close friends and working on his boat. His lifetime regimen of going to the gym almost every day kept him mentally and physically strong throughout his life.
The family would like to extend much gratitude to Hosparus here in Louisville for their exceptional care and compassion. With their assistance, the family was able to care for Barry in his home up to his death.
Barry will have a burial service at noon on October 10, 2020, at Calvary Cemetery at 1600 Newburg Rd, Louisville, KY 40205. The service will be followed by a wake at 80/20 at Kaelin's, located at 1801 Newburg Rd. Louisville, KY 40205. Memorial donations can be made to Hosparus at hosparushealth.org
.