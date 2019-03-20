Services
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Barry Earl Lyle Obituary
Barry Earl Lyle

Louisville - Barry Earl Lyle, 69 passed away Monday, March 18, 2019.

He was a retired truck driver for Super Service.

Survivors include his wife the former Mary Raley, daughter Denise Smith, step daughter Doshia Lebo, former brother in-law Randall Edlin, 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Funeral service 10 AM Friday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Youngers Creek Baptist Cemetery, Elizabethtown, Ky. Visitation 2 to 6 PM Thursday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 20, 2019
