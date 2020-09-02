Barry Joseph SmithLouisville - Smith, Barry Joseph, 72, returned to his heavenly father, Monday, August 31, 2020 while at Green Meadows in Mt. Washington, Kentucky.Barry was born on December 11, 1947 in Louisville to Renzel and Doris Buehner Smith. He graduated from St Denis School in 1963, Bishop David High School in 1967 and United Electronics Institute in 1969.Barry joined the Navy Oct 15, 1969 and served on the USS Inchon LPH-12 as an Electronic Technician (ET). As a newly commissioned ship Barry became a Plank Owner. While serving Barry was deployed to the Mediterranean, Panama Canal, Pearl Harbor and Subic Bay, Philippines. On Feb 26, 1973 the Inchon left Subic Bay for Haiphong Harbor where his and other ships commenced minesweeping operations. The USS Inchon was the last Atlantic Fleet Vessel to leave Vietnamese waters.After leaving the Navy, Barry began his career with Bell South as a facility technician. After more than 30 years he retired from AT&T.Barry loved sports, especially the Louisville Cardinals and Kentucky Wildcats, where he attended football, women's basketball, soccer, volleyball, softball and baseball games. Barry enjoyed traveling and saw much of the US including Alaska and Hawaii.Barry was preceded in death by his parents and brother Bernard Smith, who passed away July 20, 2020 in Viper, KY.He is survived by his sister Beverly Etcheson, brother in law Ken Etcheson; Nieces and nephew, Kathy (Alan) Donahue, Tammy (Tim) Maynard, Scott (Brandy) Etcheson & Sherry Powell; Great Nieces and Nephews: Corey & Zach Maynard, Brad & Rachel Donahue, Taylor Powell, Alysa Harman, Jonathan Harman-Haynes and Landon Bierman; along with many other family and friends.Visitation will be from 1-3pm and 5-8pm on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Masks are a requirement. Funeral services will be at 10:00am, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial at The Veteran's Cemetery in Radcliff, KY will be Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11am. Procession from the funeral home will begin at 9:45am.Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs with donation directed to the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central Fort Knox and payable to Kentucky Veterans Program Trust Fund or Hosparus of Louisville.