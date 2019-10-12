|
Barry Todd Ellis
Louisville - Our beloved Barry Todd Ellis passed away unexpectedly on October 3rd 2019 in Fort Thomas Kentucky. He was born in 1961 to Marilyn J Nall and the late Coleman B Ellis. Barry grew up in Louisville, graduated from Fern Creek High School, and was a member of Buechel Presbyterian Church. In moving to Fort Thomas Kentucky, he worked for 30 years in the Cool Spring's Kroger as part of the store management team. Barry enjoyed working with his friends at the store and truly enjoyed the area's many fun activities.
Barry is survived by his brother, Stephen C Ellis (Karen); sisters, Nina L Carpenter (Scott) and Angela D Smith; and many nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and a host of friends.
A memorial to celebrate Barry's life will be held Saturday October 26th 2019 from 1 pm to 3 pm at the Greenhurst Clubhouse, 3940 Greenhurst Drive Louisville KY 40299.
Memorials may be made to . To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 20, 2019