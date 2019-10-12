Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Greenhurst Clubhouse
3940 Greenhurst Drive
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Todd Ellis

Add a Memory
Barry Todd Ellis Obituary
Barry Todd Ellis

Louisville - Our beloved Barry Todd Ellis passed away unexpectedly on October 3rd 2019 in Fort Thomas Kentucky. He was born in 1961 to Marilyn J Nall and the late Coleman B Ellis. Barry grew up in Louisville, graduated from Fern Creek High School, and was a member of Buechel Presbyterian Church. In moving to Fort Thomas Kentucky, he worked for 30 years in the Cool Spring's Kroger as part of the store management team. Barry enjoyed working with his friends at the store and truly enjoyed the area's many fun activities.

Barry is survived by his brother, Stephen C Ellis (Karen); sisters, Nina L Carpenter (Scott) and Angela D Smith; and many nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and a host of friends.

A memorial to celebrate Barry's life will be held Saturday October 26th 2019 from 1 pm to 3 pm at the Greenhurst Clubhouse, 3940 Greenhurst Drive Louisville KY 40299.

Memorials may be made to . To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Download Now