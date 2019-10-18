|
|
Baxter E. "Gene" Bruce
Louisville - Baxter E. "Gene" Bruce, 88, of Louisville passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Gene was a member of New Covenant Church Mission and was a Kentucky Colonel. He had retired from Armour Foods after 37 years of service.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Imogene (Statham) Bruce; a son, Baxter E. Bruce Jr.; three grandchildren, Andy, Matt & Travis; four brothers, Arley, Raymond, Jessie & Allen; two sisters, Ardale & Willie.
Survivors include six children, Elaine Maupin (Danny), Brenda Mattocks (Randy), Linda Wright (John), Connie Klotz (Steve), Pam Schiller and Edward Bruce (Kim); 20 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 noon Saturday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M. Saturday.
Memorial gifts to & City of Hope.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019