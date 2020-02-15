Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Beatrice Jane Helmel

Beatrice Jane Helmel Obituary
Beatrice Jane Helmel

Louisville - Beatrice Jane Helmel, 93, died Thursday, February 13, 2020.

She served for many years as a volunteer for Southeast Christian Church, was a former member of the Sweet Adelines and a member of Hikes Point Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert; and sons, Tom, Mickey, and John.

She is survived by her daughter, Jeanne Deignan (Michael); grandchildren, Julie, Bobby and Brian Deignan and Michael Helmel; and great grandchildren.

Her funeral is 1pm Saturday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation is after 10am Saturday until the time of the service.

Memorial gifts: Hikes Point Christian Church
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
