|
|
Beatrice Jane Helmel
Louisville - Beatrice Jane Helmel, 93, died Thursday, February 13, 2020.
She served for many years as a volunteer for Southeast Christian Church, was a former member of the Sweet Adelines and a member of Hikes Point Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert; and sons, Tom, Mickey, and John.
She is survived by her daughter, Jeanne Deignan (Michael); grandchildren, Julie, Bobby and Brian Deignan and Michael Helmel; and great grandchildren.
Her funeral is 1pm Saturday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation is after 10am Saturday until the time of the service.
Memorial gifts: Hikes Point Christian Church
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020