Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Beatrice Louise Robinson Obituary
Beatrice Louise Robinson

Prospect - 93, of Prospect, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

She was born on November 11, 1925 in Los Angeles, CA to the late Armise Fouche' and Florence Bruce Fouche'. She is also preceded in death by her son, Ronald Barret Robinson; and her husband, Henry Robinson; her loving companion, Orvelle "Knox" Dickerson; and her sister, Antionette Fouche'-Bonner.

Beatrice is survived by her son, Orvelle "Meesie" Dickerson (Florine); grandchildren, Geneil Young (Reginald), Karla Jarvis (Jonathan) and David Dickerson; great-grandchildren, Reginald Young, Justus Jarvis, Christopher Young, Kamri Jarvis, Andrea Young, Kyla Jarvis, Joshua Young; and her nephew, Wayne "Tony" Bonner.

Visitation will be from 10 am to 12 pm on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions East Chapel (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243), with a memorial service to follow at 12 pm at the funeral home.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
