Beatrice Louise Robinson
Prospect - 93, of Prospect, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019.
She was born on November 11, 1925 in Los Angeles, CA to the late Armise Fouche' and Florence Bruce Fouche'. She is also preceded in death by her son, Ronald Barret Robinson; and her husband, Henry Robinson; her loving companion, Orvelle "Knox" Dickerson; and her sister, Antionette Fouche'-Bonner.
Beatrice is survived by her son, Orvelle "Meesie" Dickerson (Florine); grandchildren, Geneil Young (Reginald), Karla Jarvis (Jonathan) and David Dickerson; great-grandchildren, Reginald Young, Justus Jarvis, Christopher Young, Kamri Jarvis, Andrea Young, Kyla Jarvis, Joshua Young; and her nephew, Wayne "Tony" Bonner.
Visitation will be from 10 am to 12 pm on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions East Chapel (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243), with a memorial service to follow at 12 pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019