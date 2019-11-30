|
Beatrice Matilda Castelli
Louisville - Beatrice Matilda Castelli was born on October 13, 1924 and died on November 28th at the Nazareth Home in Louisville, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rosina and Aurelio Folchi, and by her husband Amerigo John.
Beatrice lived a simple life. She was born and raised in a small town in the Molise region of Italy, and in 1956 she and her husband moved to the United States with their two young daughters. Amerigo, a custom tailor, died of cancer shortly after their arrival to the US, leaving Beatrice to raise the two girls on her own. To support the family, she taught herself how to sew and became a master seamstress, often holding two or three jobs at one time. Her exquisite attention to detail earned her a reputation that she took great pride in.
Beatrice loved cooking, and her Italian meals were legendary. For her, the best part of life happened in the kitchen, where family gathered on a regular basis. Beatrice knew how to have a good time. She was lively and entertaining, with a unique ability to make others laugh through her childlike spirit and her endearing Italian accent.
Most of all, Beatrice loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She received immeasurable joy in spending time with them and they with her. She was nonna, grandma, great nonna and meemaw.
While Beatrice lived independently throughout her early 90s, she spent the last year of her life at the Nazareth Home, where she experienced the joys of many new friends, communal activities, which she never missed, and daily mass. We are so grateful for her time there and for the care and support she so lovingly received from her caregivers. We are especially thankful to the food staff who graciously endured her daily feedback on the menu and food preparation.
Beatrice is survived by two daughters; Rosella Rudd and Stephanie Massler, four grandchildren; Nathan Rudd (Kim), Stephanie Rudd, Carson Lawrence (Blaine) and Christopher Massler Jr., and five great grandchildren; Nico Rudd, Isaac Rudd, Theodore Lawrence, George Lawrence and Beatrice Lawrence (her namesake). She also leaves behind a loving second family, Barbara and Jim Johannesen of Chicago, Illinois and their six children. We thank them for being a constant in her life, and are especially grateful for the visits they made this past year.
Beatrice has left us with the values of hard work, dedication to family and faith, and the joy found in the simple things in life. A funeral mass in Beatrice's honor will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 at 11:00 am at Nazareth Home Chapel, 2000 Newburg Road, with a private family burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held before mass from 9:30 to 10:45 in the Nazareth Home lobby. Expressions of sympathy can be made to ElderServe or the Cathedral of the Assumption's Sandefur Hall Daily Lunch Program for the Homeless. Ratterman Funeral Home, "in St. Matthew's", has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019