Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt Zion Christian Church
225 Mount Zion Road
Frankfort, KY
Beatrice Robison Obituary
Beatrice Robison

Leesburg - Beatrice Robison, 88, of Leesburg, Florida passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, Florida. Beatrice was the daughter of the late Evan and Hazel Browning of Henry County.

Service will be December 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mt Zion Christian Church, 225 Mount Zion Road, Frankfort. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 3250 Versailles Road, Frankfort following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 23, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -