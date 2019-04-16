|
Becky Sue Carter
Fern Creek - Mrs. Becky Sue Carter, age 55, of Fern Creek, returned to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Mrs. Carter was born in Wichita, Kansas on September 28, 1963. She was an avid U of L fan, she loved music, she loved to laugh, travel and go on motorcycle adventures with her husband, Dana. She was very patriotic and will be remembered for her dedication as a loving wife, mother and daughter.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Dana M. Carter; her son, Nathan Rudy; parents, Ed and Rita Lindsey; stepchildren, James Carter and Kimberly Woulfe (Pat); step- granddaughter, Chelsey Carter; step- great- grandchildren, Matthew and Willow; sister- in- law, Carol James (Ray) and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and other dear family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2pm on Thursday, April 18, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with cremation to follow. Friends may pay their respects on Wednesday from 12pm until 8pm and on Thursday from 10am until the time of service at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Highland Memory Gardens (Mt. Washington, KY). Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 16, 2019