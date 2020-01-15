|
Belinda Brooks Stokes
Louisville - 68, passed away January 11, 2020.
She retired from the Jefferson County Health Department.
She was preceded in death by her husband William Stokes.
Survivors include her mother; Mary Lee Carter, sons; Kevin Maurice and James Harold Brooks (Apryll Stradford), step-daughter; Adrienne Everett, 2 brothers; Leonard Beard and Kenneth Brooks (Annette), 4 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation 9-11 am Saturday at G. C. Williams with funeral to follow at 11 am. Burial:Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020