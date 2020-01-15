Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
Belinda Brooks Stokes Obituary
Belinda Brooks Stokes

Louisville - 68, passed away January 11, 2020.

She retired from the Jefferson County Health Department.

She was preceded in death by her husband William Stokes.

Survivors include her mother; Mary Lee Carter, sons; Kevin Maurice and James Harold Brooks (Apryll Stradford), step-daughter; Adrienne Everett, 2 brothers; Leonard Beard and Kenneth Brooks (Annette), 4 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation 9-11 am Saturday at G. C. Williams with funeral to follow at 11 am. Burial:Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
