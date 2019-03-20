|
Belinda I. Jacobi
Sellersburg, Indiana - Belinda I. Jacobi, 60, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky.Mrs. Jacobi was the president of Moving Forward Limb Loss Support Group of Southern Indiana and Kentucky. Survivors include her husband, Shelton Jacobi of Sellersburg and her son, Chris Jacobi (Angela) of New Albany. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Garr Funeral Home in Sellersburg from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 20, 2019