Ben Richie
Louisville - Ben Richie, 84, passed away on November 30, 2019.
He was born March 28, 1935 in Hazard, Kentucky to the late Nelson and Nancy (Couch) Richie. He is also preceded in death by his two brothers and four sisters. Ben was a member of Eastwood Christian Church, served in the U.S.A.F. during the Korean Conflict and retired from CSX Railroad, Jacksonville, FL. Ben is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Annye (Anthony) Richie, brother Phillip "Bud", sister Sharon McClellan, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service 12:00 pm on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243) with burial at Cave Hill Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2019