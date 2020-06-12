Ben Watkins
Ben Watkins

Louisville - 71, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020.

He was an employee of Park DuValle Community Health Center.

He is survived by his wife, Natalie Watkins; children, LaVita Chavous, Bryce Watkins (Danelle) and Lynette Ramsey (DaJuan); 9 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; brothers, Sam Watkins Jr. (Judy) and Leonard Watkins (Lorinda); sister, Mona Rhodes (Marvin) and Cheryl Watkins; brother in laws, John Frazier, William Rhodes Jr. and Stuart Rhodes (Sharon); mother in law Charlene Rhodes, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation: 11am-1pm Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Portland Memorial Baptist Church, 3802 W. Market St., memorial service to follow at 1pm.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Portland Memorial Baptist Church
JUN
20
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Portland Memorial Baptist Church
