Ben Watkins
Louisville - 71, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020.
He was an employee of Park DuValle Community Health Center.
He is survived by his wife, Natalie Watkins; children, LaVita Chavous, Bryce Watkins (Danelle) and Lynette Ramsey (DaJuan); 9 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; brothers, Sam Watkins Jr. (Judy) and Leonard Watkins (Lorinda); sister, Mona Rhodes (Marvin) and Cheryl Watkins; brother in laws, John Frazier, William Rhodes Jr. and Stuart Rhodes (Sharon); mother in law Charlene Rhodes, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 11am-1pm Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Portland Memorial Baptist Church, 3802 W. Market St., memorial service to follow at 1pm.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 18, 2020.