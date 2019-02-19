|
Benita Caroll McBride
Shepherdsville - Mrs. Benita McBride, age 61, of Shepherdsville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Mrs. Benita McBride was an avid volunteer in the Bullitt County area. She impacted many lives and was a person that was loved by many and that could always be counted on. Among those who preceded her in death are, her father, James Bennett. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband, James "Mac" McBride Sr.; mother, Dorothy Bennett; sons, James McBride Jr. (Amy), Michael McBride (Jennifer); daughter, Elizabeth McBride (Theodore); brother, Jeffrey Bennett; nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, February 22, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial at Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 1 pm until 8 pm and on Friday from 11 am until time of service at the funeral home. Eastern Star service of P.W.M, Purity #116, will be performed at 6:00 pm on Thursday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019