Benita Rone Crockett
Louisville - Benita (Rone) Crockett, 87, of Louisville passed away Friday, June 19, 2020.
Benita was the chaplain of the VFW Ladies Aux Post #5421. She formerly worked in sales with Heartland Storage Buildings.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Marion June Crockett.
Survivors include her five children, Marian Barnes (Gene), Wanda Gagel, Brenda Ellis (Rick), David Crockett & Steve Crockett (Carla); nine grandchildren, Dominic Helton, Jason Gagel (Angela), Stephanie Brown (Mike), Adam Dorsey, Brad Ellis (Katie), Christina Moller, Jessica Hand (Brad), Cody Barnes (Samantha) & Chelsea Browning (Kurt); fifteen great grandchildren.
The Crockett family has entrusted the Owen Funeral Home 5317
Dixie Hwy. with arrangements.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.