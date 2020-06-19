Benita Rone Crockett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Benita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benita Rone Crockett

Louisville - Benita (Rone) Crockett, 87, of Louisville passed away Friday, June 19, 2020.

Benita was the chaplain of the VFW Ladies Aux Post #5421. She formerly worked in sales with Heartland Storage Buildings.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Marion June Crockett.

Survivors include her five children, Marian Barnes (Gene), Wanda Gagel, Brenda Ellis (Rick), David Crockett & Steve Crockett (Carla); nine grandchildren, Dominic Helton, Jason Gagel (Angela), Stephanie Brown (Mike), Adam Dorsey, Brad Ellis (Katie), Christina Moller, Jessica Hand (Brad), Cody Barnes (Samantha) & Chelsea Browning (Kurt); fifteen great grandchildren.

The Crockett family has entrusted the Owen Funeral Home 5317

Dixie Hwy. with arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved