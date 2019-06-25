Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
(502) 426-9351
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
Benjamin Brackney Conver Obituary
Benjamin Brackney Conver

Louisville - Benjamin Brackney Conver, 35, of Louisville, KY, passed away peacefully at home on June 23, 2019.

He was a member of Crescent Hill Baptist Church; and had his Shodan first degree black belt in Kenpo karate. He loved performing and writing music. He had a big heart, and felt rewarded in helping others. He was preceded in death by his brother Michael, grandparents Bob and Jo Brackney, Charles and Marion Conver, and Roy and Jean Van Treuren.

Those left to honor and cherish his memory include his parents, Chris (Niki) Conver and Patti Brackney (Ron) Van Treuren; his siblings, James, Bryson, Erik, Kari, Braden, and Aaron; grandmother Edie; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and more friends than can be counted.

Family and friends may gather from 1 pm to 3 pm on Thursday, June 27th, at Arch L. Heady Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road. A service to celebrate Ben's life will be held at 3 pm at the funeral home.

Please leave a condolence for the family at; www.archlheadywestport.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 25, 2019
