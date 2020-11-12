Benjamin Cowley
Louisville - Benjamin Hardy Cowley, age 30 of Louisville, Kentucky passed away on November 9, 2020 in an accidental drowning in Jefferson, Texas. He was the beloved son of Tom and Marianne Cowley. Ben was born in Charlottesville, Virginia and attended Hyde School in Maine and St Francis School in Louisville, Kentucky. He is a graduate of Miami University, class of 2014. Ben went on to earn his Doctor of Jurisprudence at Indiana University at Maurer School of Law. Ben was passionate about environmental protection and sustainability, economics, alternative methods of governance and social justice. Ben is survived by parents Marianne Cowley, and Tom Cowley and his wife Cam Le Cowley. Ben is also survived by his loving siblings, Anna (Gabe and niece Sawyer), Sam, Tevy Cowley and Nam Le Cowley. Ben has a host of loving aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss him very much.
The family is planning an outdoor memorial on November 21 with specifics on the Ratterman website.
Memorials can be made to National Alliance of Mental Illness at namilouisville.org/donate_now
Arrangements are being handled by Ratterman Funeral Home at www.rattermanbrothers.com
