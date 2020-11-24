1/1
Benjamin Franklin Cundiff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benjamin Franklin Cundiff

Louisville - Benjamin Franklin Cundiff, 78, of Louisville, KY passed away surrounded by his family on November 21, 2020. He was born on April 28, 1942 in Louisville to the late Dora and Milton Cundiff. He is preceded in death by his brother, Gary Cundiff; sister-in-law, Judy Hahn; and sister-in-law Mary Lynn Cundiff.

Ben attended Western Kentucky University and the University of Louisville. He also served in the United States Navy. He retired from Belden Wire and Cable. He was an avid golfer, UK football and basketball fan, and enjoyed working in his yard. His favorite thing to do was to spend time with his family, especially with his two granddaughters.

Ben is survived by his wife of 56 years, Wanda Cundiff; one daughter, Christi (John) Young; two granddaughters, Reilly and Bailey Young all of Lexington, KY; one brother, Ronnie Cundiff, of The Villages, Florida, and a brother-in-law, James Hahn, of The Villages, Florida. He is also survived by two nieces, Kelly Cundiff of Florida and Susan DiFlora of Indiana; two nephews, Gary T. Cundiff of Mississippi and Jim Hahn of Texas, 2 great nieces and 4 great nephews.

Private funeral services will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020, at 12:00 Noon, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road. Burial will be in Lebanon National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until time of services at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville or American Cancer Society.

Due to Covid-19 mandates, masks and social distancing will be required.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved