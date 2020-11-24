Benjamin Franklin Cundiff
Louisville - Benjamin Franklin Cundiff, 78, of Louisville, KY passed away surrounded by his family on November 21, 2020. He was born on April 28, 1942 in Louisville to the late Dora and Milton Cundiff. He is preceded in death by his brother, Gary Cundiff; sister-in-law, Judy Hahn; and sister-in-law Mary Lynn Cundiff.
Ben attended Western Kentucky University and the University of Louisville. He also served in the United States Navy. He retired from Belden Wire and Cable. He was an avid golfer, UK football and basketball fan, and enjoyed working in his yard. His favorite thing to do was to spend time with his family, especially with his two granddaughters.
Ben is survived by his wife of 56 years, Wanda Cundiff; one daughter, Christi (John) Young; two granddaughters, Reilly and Bailey Young all of Lexington, KY; one brother, Ronnie Cundiff, of The Villages, Florida, and a brother-in-law, James Hahn, of The Villages, Florida. He is also survived by two nieces, Kelly Cundiff of Florida and Susan DiFlora of Indiana; two nephews, Gary T. Cundiff of Mississippi and Jim Hahn of Texas, 2 great nieces and 4 great nephews.
Private funeral services will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020, at 12:00 Noon, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road. Burial will be in Lebanon National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until time of services at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville or American Cancer Society
.
Due to Covid-19 mandates, masks and social distancing will be required.