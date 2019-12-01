|
Benjamin J. Ferg, Jr.
Louisville - Benjamin J. Ferg, Jr., 91, passed away November 30, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born July 13, 1928 in Louisville, KY to the late Benjamin J. Ferg, Sr. and Mary Lucille Ferg (Hans). He was a member of St. Ignatius Martyr Catholic Church, a retired tool grinder from International Harvester, a US Air Force Veteran, and most of all, a devoted husband, son, brother, and uncle.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58-1/2 years, Joanne Hall Ferg; his daughter, Constance Ferg; Brother Anthony W. Ferg (Jean); sister, Agnes Ferg Corbett (Edward); and brother-in-law, Clarence A. Corbett.
Benny is survived by his sister, Catherine Ferg Corbett; Nephews, Joe, Mike, and John Ferg, Kevin Corbett (Debra), Ron Corbett (Kim); niece, Karen DeJarnatt and many great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Ignatius Martyr Catholic Church, with burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Hosparus or the St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Ignatius Martyr Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019