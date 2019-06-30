Services
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamine Marlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamine "Frank" Marlin Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benjamine "Frank" Marlin Jr. Obituary
Benjamine "Frank" Marlin, Jr.

Louisville - Benjamine "Frank" Marlin, Jr., 78 passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019.

He was a native of Raywick Ky. and a retired concrete finisher.

Survivors include one son Todd Marlin (Maria), three grandchildren Michael, Brittany and John, great grandchild Daniel, sisters Martha Hunt and Geneva Ewing and one brother Charles Marlin (Patsy).

Funeral service 2 PM Tuesday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with cremation to follow. Visitation 11 AM till 2 PM Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now