Benjamine "Frank" Marlin, Jr.
Louisville - Benjamine "Frank" Marlin, Jr., 78 passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019.
He was a native of Raywick Ky. and a retired concrete finisher.
Survivors include one son Todd Marlin (Maria), three grandchildren Michael, Brittany and John, great grandchild Daniel, sisters Martha Hunt and Geneva Ewing and one brother Charles Marlin (Patsy).
Funeral service 2 PM Tuesday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with cremation to follow. Visitation 11 AM till 2 PM Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 30, 2019