Bennett B. Young, Jr.

LOUISVILLE - Bennett B. Young, Jr., 93 passed away peacefully on Wednesday , October 7, 2020 at the Episcopal Church Home. He was a native of Bourbon County Kentucky. He was World War II US Army Veteran. He attended Ohio State University and transferred to the University of Kentucky where he received his Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Secondary education. He taught science for JCPS for 49 years. He was a member of Southeast Christian Church.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Roberta Claxon Young and his second wife Judith McBeath Young.

He is survived by his son, Bennett B. Young, III (Robin), daughter, Mary Young Repp (Craig), and step-daughter, Maurine Fletcher. He was also preceded in death by his step-daughter, Judith Jane Edlin and step-son Robert R. Wright.

He is survived by 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and his brother-in-law, Robert McBeath.

The funeral will be private with burial at Cave Hill Cemetery. Highlands Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Southeast Christian Church, Louisville, KY or charity of choice.








Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
