Bennie Mae Whiteside
Louisville - 87, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019.
She was a member of Greater Good Hope Baptist Church.
Bennie was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson David Whiteside and a son Nelson David Whiteside Jr.
She is survived by her children, James Carey (Lois), Barbara Lawson (David), Charlotte Fulton (Dan), Gary Whiteside, Rochelle Craig, Pam Samuels (Miles), Derrick Whiteside (Charlene) and John Whiteside; 13 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 10am -12pm Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Greater Good Hope Baptist Church, 840 So. 26th St., with the funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 21, 2019