A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Greater Good Hope Baptist Church,
840 So. 26th St
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater Good Hope Baptist Church
840 So. 26th St
Bennie Mae Whiteside Obituary
Bennie Mae Whiteside

Louisville - 87, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019.

She was a member of Greater Good Hope Baptist Church.

Bennie was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson David Whiteside and a son Nelson David Whiteside Jr.

She is survived by her children, James Carey (Lois), Barbara Lawson (David), Charlotte Fulton (Dan), Gary Whiteside, Rochelle Craig, Pam Samuels (Miles), Derrick Whiteside (Charlene) and John Whiteside; 13 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 10am -12pm Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Greater Good Hope Baptist Church, 840 So. 26th St., with the funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 21, 2019
