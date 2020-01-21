|
Berl Saxton Meyer
Louisville - Berl Saxton Meyer, 74, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020.
Berl is preceded in death by his parents, E. Crawford Meyer and Bernadine Saxton Meyer.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; sister, Judith Meyer; stepchildren, Janet Anderson (Ricky) and Stephen Sebree (Donna); 5 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 23 from 2:00 to 8:00 pm at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 10600 Taylorsville Road. The funeral will be Friday at 10:00 am in the chapel of the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Kentucky Society of National History. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020