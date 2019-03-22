Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
(502) 426-9351
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Patrick Catholic Church
1000 N. Beckley Station Road
Louisville - Bernadine Anita Voyles Naiser "Bernie", passed away peacefully surrounded by her family less than four months from her 82nd birthday and her 60th wedding anniversary. She was a member and Eucharistic minister at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Middletown, KY. She was born August 3, 1937 to William Clyde and Hazel Fessel Voyles. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Pauline Hublar, Maxine Davis, Marcella Gent; brothers Jerry Voyles and Joe Voyles.

She is survived by her loving husband James Victor Naiser "Jimmy", son Greg (Susie) Naiser of Nashville, TN, daughters Terri Lynn Naiser of Boca Raton, FL, Jill Naiser and Jaime (Todd) Field both of Louisville, KY; grandchildren Clay Naiser of Port St. Lucie, FL, Brittany Rebalsky of Springfield, KY, Brett Rebalsky of Louisville, KY, and Taylor Field of Louisville, KY; special friends Dave Farmer and Harrison Miller, her siblings; Margie Conn, Wilma Frazure, Mary (Jack) Strait, Bobby (Laura) Voyles and Billy (Patty) Voyles.

Visitation will be held Friday 2-8 pm at Arch L. Heady & Son, 7410 Westport Road, with a 10 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at Saint Patrick Catholic Church, 1000 N. Beckley Station Road, with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.

Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 22, 2019
