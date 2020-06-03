Sister Bernadine (Emmet) Nash O.S.U.Ursuline Sister of Louisville Sister Bernadine (Emmet) Nash O.S.U., 95, died at Nazareth Home-Clifton on June 3, 2020. She was in the 73rd year of her religious life. A native of Elizabethtown, she was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy in Louisville and entered the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville in 1947.Sister Bernadine graduated from Ursuline College with a bachelor's in education and then earned a master's in education from Creighton University.During her 42-year career in education, Sister Nash taught in Louisville at Holy Spirit School, Saint Peter School, Saint Boniface School, Sacred Heart Model School, Saint Clement School, Saint Raphael School and was principal at Saint Vincent de Paul School, Saint George School and Our Mother of Sorrows School. She was principal at Saint Philip School in Mount Vernon, Indiana and Blessed Sacrament School in Omaha, NE. Sister also taught at Saint Patrick School in North Platte.After retiring from teaching, Sister Nash served as coordinator at the Motherhouse from 1992-98 and served as a volunteer chaplain at Jewish Hospital and Suburban Medical Center. She also did volunteer ministry at the Red Cross, Marian Home and Elderserve, all in Louisville.Sister Bernadine Nash is survived by her sister, Peggy Clark and three brothers, Dennis B. Nash, Robert E. Nash, all of Louisville and Charles T. Nash of Florida; many nieces, nephews, friends and the Ursuline community of Sisters and Associates.Funeral services will be private, with burial in St. Michael Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be offered at a later date.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ursuline Sisters and mailed to the Mission Advancement Office, 3105 Lexington Road, Louisville, KY 40206.