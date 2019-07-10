|
|
Bernard A. Palmer SR
Louisville - Bernard A. "Buddy" Palmer SR., 93, formerly of Louisville left this world Saturday July 6, 2019 at The Carl M. Brashear Radcliff Veterans Center went to be with his "Special Angel Ruth" in Heaven.
He was a graduate from Manual High School in 1943. He was a World War II veteran serving with the 86th Infantry Division in France, Germany, Austria and in the Philippines.
Buddy and Ruth were very active members of St Peter the Apostle Catholic Church where he was a Eucharistic Minister, active in its Marriage Preparation program, in the RCIA program and created the Seniors Friendship Club.
He retired from DuPont in 1983 after 35 years of service. He was a Special Lab Tech and a Secretary/Treasurer of the Neoprene Craftsmen Union.
He is precede in death by his wife of 57 years Marilyn "Ruth" (Peters) Palmer; daughter, Marilyn Sandee (Palmer) Todorsky; grandson, Michael Todorsky; cousin, Andrew Kurtz & Artees Simerman.
Survivors include three sons, Bernie Palmer JR, Wm. Keith (Brenda) and Danny Palmer SR.; a brother, Russell "Mike" Stivers (Trina) 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; 1 great great granddaughter.
A memorial Mass will be held 10:00 A.M. Friday July 12, 2019 at St. Peter The Apostle Church 5413 Johnsontown Rd.
Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. are handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Hosparus of Louisville or Radcliff Veterans Center Family Counsel.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 10, 2019