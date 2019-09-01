|
Bernard "Ben" Baas
Louisville - Bernard E. Baas (Ben, Beanie) 88, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends in the comfort of his home.
He was born on Sylvia Street in Schnitzelburg on September 5, 1930. Ben attended St. Elizabeth the Hungry Catholic School graduating in 1944 and a graduate of St. Xavier High School class of 1948. Immediately upon graduation he went to work for H. Runyan & Sons Wholesale Grocers as their bookkeeper. Ben worked there until he was drafted into the Army in August of 1951 and served two years in Japan.
Upon his return to the States, he went to work for the Logan Company as a clerk in their purchasing department. While at the Logan Company he held numerous management positions and retired in May of 1993 as the Director of Purchasing after 40 years. In August of 1993, Ben went to work for Product Handling Equipment in Buckner, KY as their Director of Purchasing until his final retirement in 2008. An avid golfer, he was a Charter Member of Woodhaven Country Club, member of Lakewood Country Club in Russell Springs, KY and a past member of St. Albert the Great and St. Al's Aces.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents John and Olivia Baas, his brother and sister-in-law John "Skip" Baas and Kay Herron Baas, first wife, Shirley S. Baas and only child, daughter, Cynthia Baas. Ben is survived by his wife of ten years Anne Montgomery Baas, nephew, John Baas (Sandy) and their sons Rian Baas and Rian's daughter Shyla Baas, Cole Baas (Lauren) and their son Bayler Baas. Ben is also survived by two nieces Cathy Baas Lee (David) and their son Deron Lee (Shannon) and their daughter Kelsey Lee and niece Peggy Baas.
There will be no formal visitation. Family will receive guest from 9:30 am until the time of mass at the church. Ben's funeral mass will be on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road Louisville, KY. This date would have been Ben's 89th birthday. Burial will follow mass in St. Michael Cemetery on Ellison Avenue.
In lieu of flowers, Ben asks that donations be made to Hosparus of Louisville, Mass of the Air, Maloney Center or to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Sept. 1, 2019