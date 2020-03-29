Services
Bernard E. Osborne Jr.

Bernard E. Osborne Jr. Obituary
Bernard E. Osborne Jr

Brooks, Ky - , 70, passed away March 28, 2020 at Jewish Hospital.

Bernard retired from KCC where he was a sheet metal press operator.

Preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Sr. and Edna Osborne.

Survived by his wife of 23 years Vera L. Osborne; one daughter Christina Zebrowski (Anthony); two grandchildren Magnolia and Oliver; four brothers David (Tresa), Steven, Philip and Daniel Osborne; three sisters Donna Sparrow, Linda Duncan (Robert) and Karen Ceceli.

Cremation was chosen
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
