Bernard E. Osborne Jr
Brooks, Ky - , 70, passed away March 28, 2020 at Jewish Hospital.
Bernard retired from KCC where he was a sheet metal press operator.
Preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Sr. and Edna Osborne.
Survived by his wife of 23 years Vera L. Osborne; one daughter Christina Zebrowski (Anthony); two grandchildren Magnolia and Oliver; four brothers David (Tresa), Steven, Philip and Daniel Osborne; three sisters Donna Sparrow, Linda Duncan (Robert) and Karen Ceceli.
Cremation was chosen
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020