Dr. Bernard Irvin Minnis Ed.D Sr.
Dr. Bernard Irvin Minnis, Sr., Ed.D

Louisville - (79) passed Friday, November 13, 2020 at his home peacefully with his family present. Dr. Minnis lived his life as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, education professional and artist. He is survived by wife, Woody Jayne and children Danielle Minnis White (Christopher), Bernard I. Minnis, Jr. (Sarah) and Bryant A. Minnis, grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Visitation will be held, Friday, November 20 from 10-12pm, a private service for the family to follow at 12 at A.D. Porters and Sons Funeral Home 4501 Bardstown Rd. In lieu of flowers and to honor Dr. Bernard I. Minnis, Sr. donations to the "Cecil Ray Scholarship Fund" E.L. Minnis Junior Academy of SDA. c/o Dr. George E. Thornton, Sr.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
NOV
20
Service
12:00 PM
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-7884
