Bernard Joseph "Joddie" Johnson
1938 - 2020
Bernard Joseph "Joddie" Johnson

New Albany - Bernard Joseph "Joddie" Johnson Jr., 82, of New Albany, Indiana passed away October 16, 2020 at his home. He was born on May 11, 1938 in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late Bernard Joseph Johnson Sr. and Nola Mae Wilkins Johnson. Joddie was currently a maintenance employee for the City of New Albany. He is a member of J&H Sportsmans Club, an associate member of VFW Hobart Beach Post #1693, VFW Floyd County Post #3281, American Legion Bonnie Sloan Post #28 and American Legion Post Voiture 40&8.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by Juanita Johnson, Carol Quinn and two children, Patsy Coots and Timothy Johnson.

Joddie is survived by six children, Joseph Johnson III (Cindy), Vicki Harris (Randy), Robin Salmon (Larry), Lisa Johnson, Jack Johnson (Sherry) and Chris Johnson; a brother Joddie Johnson, twelve grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 and from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 both at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 East Spring Street, New Albany, Indiana 47130.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in the Chapel of Kraft Funeral Service, 708 East Spring Street, New Albany, Indiana with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the charity of one's choice. Friends and family may sign his online guestbook at www.kraftfuneralservice.net.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
OCT
22
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Kraft Funeral Service
OCT
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kraft Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Kraft Funeral Service
708 East Spring Street
New Albany, IN 47150
8129456321
